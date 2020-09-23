Maren Morris Marks Son Hayes' 6-Month Birthday With New Family Photo

✖

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's son, Hayes, turned 6 months old on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and the proud mom celebrated with a sweet family photo on Instagram. Morris shared a snap of herself holding Hayes, whose face was covered by his mom's hair, Hurd looking over his wife's shoulder at the camera.

"6 months ago today, our boy was born. He smiled early and stared at you intently like he had known you in a past life. He eats all the green foods I would never touch, and I think we’ve only heard him really cry 4 different times. We are honestly just waiting for the spell to wear off and he becomes a terror, but so far, he’s just been our sweet, sensitive son. Happy half year, Bub."

Morris had previously shared her decision to no longer share her son's face in photos, explaining on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in July that mom-shaming just isn't okay with her.

"I don't think I'm gonna show his face in photos on social media anymore," she said. "I'm gonna be a little more private about him. It's been so fun sharing photos of him, but I feel like... you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card, I can't emotionally handle right now. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna protect myself and him from it.'"

Last month, Morris and Hurd appeared on The Bobby Bones Show and shared that time at home with their son has been a "silver lining" of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's great. We really couldn't have asked for a more magical human to be brought into our lives during this crazy time, and he's kept us... he's been like a good distraction from not being able to tour," Morris said. "It's been fun to be home with him," Hurd pointed out. "It’s cool mostly for me because he needs to be with Maren for like the first year if his life, so I kinda would have been coming in and out of for the first this year had we been touring."

"And we obviously miss the road and we miss our people so much, but the silver lining is getting to spend every single moment of this year with our son, who is never going to be this small again," he continued. "I try to really soak that time up because it’s not time I would have had otherwise."