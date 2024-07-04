Man Found Dead at Stadium Just Days After Zach Bryan Concert

Sad news coming out of Nashville, Tennessee, this week: A man was found dead on the grounds of Nissan Stadium, the city's largest sports/music venue, on Wednesday. The discovery came just four days after country music singer Zach Bryan played a highly attended concert at the stadium.

It's unclear when the man died and how he died. WSMV reports that a woman in the area came across the remains and got help from someone nearby, who in turn contacted police around noon local time.

There have been conflicting reports in local media about the state and condition of the body, which was located in Lot M outside the venue. WSMV had described the remains as skeletal, but no other outlet commented on the condition of the body. WKRN initially reported that the remains were wrapped in a tarp, sparking local concern about foul play. However, a police spokesperson told NewsChannel 5 that the body was discovered inside a tent, alongside a tarp. Police do not think foul play was involved in the death.

(Photo: Exterior view of Nissan Stadium with downtown Nashville behind before the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. - Wesley Hitt / Getty Images)

No day/time of death has been determined as of press time. Those familiar with the deceased, who was believed to be unhoused, had been trying to find him for at least two days.

Bryan performed at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, with Turnpike Troubadours serving as the opening act. The concert grabbed national headlines due to guest appearances from Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Welch, the woman featured in the "Hawk Tuah" viral video.

The next event scheduled for the venue is a July 20 rock concert featuring Journey, Def Leppard and Steve Miller Band. During the NFL season, Nissan Stadium is the home of the Tennessee Titans.