Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Responds to Rumors He's 'Transitioning to Be a Woman'

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney is setting the record straight. On Wednesday, the country musician, 48, took to X (formerly Twitter) to "send a message out to the world," opening up about everything from the aftermath of his 2021 drunk driving accident to his sobriety, and clarifying rumors that he is "transitioning to be a woman."

"First off, I am alive! There have been so many rumors and opinions thrown around about me – but I am finally healthy and ready for the world," Rooney began the message. "And NO, I'm not transitioning to be a woman. That thought has never entered my mind. Nothing against the trans community whatsoever but I needed to set the record straight."

In the lengthy post, Rooney, who was part of Rascal Flatts from 1999 to 2021, went on to address his September 2021 arrest following a crash that almost took his life. The musician said he "was drunk and so far gone with my life" when he crashed a car into a tree in Franklin, Tennessee. He was charged with DUI, and after pleading guilty in June 2022, Rooney was sentenced to two days in jail.

"I was completely out of control and finished with trying to fight the fears, depression and anxieties that had spun me out in a way I've never experienced before," Rooney wrote of that period in his life. "My drinking had been an issue for many years – and as they say in AA and treatment, it's a progressive disease. I am living proof that the progressive nature of drinking can really ratchet up and as I grew older as an adult my drinking grew worse."

The guitarist explained that "the pressures of my career and the many mistakes I made in regards to my home life, coupled with a lot of pain and trauma from my childhood and early on in my adult life, had become too much to bear. I was not a good father – I was not a good husband – and I was not a good band mate to my business partners." He said he likely wouldn't have "taken responsibility for any of this if it hadn't been for my car wreck on Sept. 9, 2021. And btw, going to jail sucks!"

Rooney likened the accident to divine intervention, writing that he believes "God led me into that tree safely enough to not kill me – and luckily nobody else was involved and I didn't injure or kill anyone...That event led me to treatment for my alcoholism for four months in the beautiful mountains of Utah." Although he said he initially "didn't want to stay" in treatment, as he was "ashamed of myself," he said it took him "all of the those four months to really start understanding treatment." He said his "life has been changed forever -- and I'm grateful for the change," adding that he will be 28 months sober come Jan. 13.

Rooney concluded the post by sharing that has set "new healthy boundaries for the first time in my life," including, only allowing "positive, loving, caring and understanding" people into his life." He said he has also been doing his best "to reflect God's light of love and grace onto others like so many have done for me." He added, "I hope y'all have an amazing 2024. Thank you for all the love, support and prayers. I promise you, I've felt them all and I'm super appreciative."