Watch Maggie Rose Perform ‘The Christmas Song’

Maggie Rose is helping her fans get in the holiday spirit! The singer has released a video of her singing “The Christmas Song,” to help celebrate her favorite season.

“Christmas has always been a very special time for me for all the obvious reasons such as togetherness with family and opportunity to reflect on the year wrapping up, but it has also always been a very musical time for me even as a little girl,” Rose tells PopCulture.com. “In Kindergarten I was given one of my first solos as the Littlest Angel in the annual Christmas pageant at my elementary school and that was my first time realizing what kind of joy I could bring people through singing, especially around Christmastime, and I was hooked.

“The following year I performed “The Christmas Song” and it has become a holiday staple for me. After my husband and I have our annual sweater and [egg]nog party, we will return to my home state of Maryland as we have for the last five years to perform a Christmas for a show that benefits Toys For Tots and this song will be part of our repertoire for this year as well.”

For Rose, the Christmas season is a chance for her to reconnect with her loved ones she doesn’t see as much since moving to Music City.



“I have lived in Nashville away from my family for ten years so I look forward to the holidays because everything slows down and I can make time for a restorative visit with my loved ones,” explains Rose. “After my husband and I married in June of 2016, my grandparents who would always host on Christmas day passed away about seven weeks apart from each other. So, his first Christmas away from home was also my first Christmas without my grandparents and we spent time telling happy stories about them and face-timing my husband’s family. But, the day had a different tone than any Christmases past. This song was always one of my grandparents’ favorites so it is nice to bring back the familiar at this time of year.”

Rose served as an opening act, along with Lauren Alaina and Post Monroe,on CMT’s Next Women of Country Tour, headlined by Martina McBride, earlier this year. 2018 concert dates are available on Rose’s website.