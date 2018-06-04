Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow Announces Engagement

Maddie Marlow of country duo Maddie & Tae has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jonah Font, sharing the happy news on Instagram.

The singer revealed her new status with a series of snaps of the couple from their engagement photo shoot, which sees the pair dressed in coordinating white-and-blue ensembles and Marlow modeling her new ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WE ARE GETTING HITCHED Y’ALL!!” she wrote. “I cannot wait to spend forever with you @jonahfont.”

Font shared photos from the same shoot on his own page, writing, “I have had an amazing time celebrating with friends and family our engagement! I am honored I get to call @maddiemarlow my life partner.”

Font and Marlow met during her sophomore year of high school in Texas and Font proposed on the couple’s seven-year anniversary.

“We live together, so he said hiding the ring was tricky. It was in his sock drawer for three months,” Marlow told People. “I was totally shocked. I was secretly hoping he was going to do it for our seven year anniversary, but I had no idea he was going to really do it.”

Font, 23, proposed during the pair’s trip to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate their anniversary, though Marlow admitted she had a hunch the moment would happen during the trip thanks to a dream she’d had.

“Three days before our trip, I had a dream that he proposed on the beach but he lost the ring,” she recalled.

Luckily, Font didn’t lose the ring, which has a special meaning to the “Girl in a Country Song” singer.

“The center stone on my ring is the diamond from my mom’s original engagement ring. My parents have been married 25 years!” Marlow explained. “My dad bought her a new ring a while back, so she kept her original diamond to pass down to me or my sister someday. It is so special having an heirloom ring because I will get to pass it down one day too.”

Marlow’s bandmate Taylor Dye, who was one of the first people to hear the news, expressed her excitement for the couple.

“Knowing my best friend is marrying the love of her life makes me so unbelievably happy,” she said. “I can’t wait for them to start this special journey together!”

Along with celebrating Marlow’s engagement, Marlow and Dye are scheduled to play several shows this upcoming weekend during CMA Fest in Nashville. The duo recently released their new single, “Friends Don’t,” and are preparing for the release of their second album.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @maddiemarlow