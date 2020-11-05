Maddie & Tae will both be celebrating the holidays as part of married couples this year, and the duo celebrated their new chapters with their song "Merry Married Christmas," which is part of their recently-released EP We Need Christmas. Written by duo members Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr with Kerr's husband, songwriter Josh Kerr, the retro-inspired track finds the duo celebrating the holiday with their spouses, who they name as the only present they need.

"Baby I don't need a present wrapped under the tree / I got your loving so there's nothing you could buy that I need," they sing in the chorus. "We could start a new tradition light a fire here with you kissing me / You're my mister, I'm your missus, baby, it's a merry married Christmas." Font married her high school sweetheart Jonah Font in November 2019 and the Kerrs tied the knot in February 2020.

Maddie & Tae released We Need Christmas on Oct. 23, and the six-song project also included the title track as its second original tune. Both the title track and "Merry Married Christmas" mark the first time Font and Kerr's new last names have been used in their songwriting credits.

"It was so cool," Font told Elaina Smith on Nights With Elaina. "Our producer texted, as he’s like, 'Do you want Maddie Marlow or Maddie Font?' I wanted Maddie Font because there’s never been a Font on my husband’s side that’s made an album or anything, so I’m gonna be the first Font. So I just wanted to be cool for the family."

"That’s the first project our new last names are on, wow!" Kerr added.

The four holiday classics featured on the EP include "This Christmas," "Holly Jolly Christmas," "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

"We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as write some of our own," Font and Kerr previously said in a statement. "Making We Need Christmas was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year."

"A Christmas album was not on my vision board, but I always wanted to do it," Font said in an Instagram video. Kerr added, "We've always wanted to make a Christmas record."

"It was a dream," Font added. "It was so special. This is definitely a dream come true for us."