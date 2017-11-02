Multiple Country Stars Tapped to Perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has officially announced its lineup of musical performers for 2017, and several country stars have been included in the group.

Dustin Lynch, Sara Evans and Cam will all perform at the annual affair, which began in 1924 and has become a holiday tradition over the years.

“For more than 90 years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has signaled the start of the holiday season for millions of families,” Susan Tercero, group vice-president of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to once again come together as a nation to give this gift of joy and wonder to all.”

This year’s parade will include 17 giant character balloons, including Frozen‘s Olaf and The Grinch, 26 floats, 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers, 12 marching bands and six performance groups.

Additional performers include 98 Degrees, Sabrina Carpenter, Bebe Rexha, Andra Day & Common, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, Leslie Odom Jr. and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Smokey Robinson and Jojo Siwa.

The annual event will air on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC’s Today show.

