Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby No. 2

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking Combs are officially parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Beau Lee Combs, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, they announced on Instagram Thursday night alongside an adorable Polaroid photo of their newborn's feet. The little one joins the couple's firstborn, 1-year-old son Tex Lawrence Combs.

"8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs. Welcome to the world. We couldn't love you more," the couple captioned the post, a video set to Cory Asbury's song "These Are the Days." Along with the adorable Polaroid, the video also showed a pacifier and a beanie as someone could be seen writing Beau Combs and a heart as the Polaroid photo developed.

Combs and his wife first announced they were expecting their second child together back in March, writing on Instagram, "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" The couple announced the news with a video montage of images set to Combs' new song, "Take You With Me," from his album Gettin' Old, that showed Combs, Hocks, and their son smiling. In the images, little Tex wore a t-shirt that read, "Big Brother."

At this time, it is unclear if Combs was present for his son's birth, as his arrival came as the country music superstar was in the middle of his Australian and New Zealand leg of his World Tour, which did not conclude until Aug. 26. In a Q&A with fans on Instagram prior to little Beau's arrival, Hocks told fans that her husband likely wouldn't fly home if she went into labor before her due date, noting, "it's around 20 hours to get back from Aus if he got on a plane immediately lol. So no." She added that she was "not due until after he gets back [from Australia], so I'm trying really hard not to go into early labor. "With [our first child] Tex, I was doing everything in my power to get him out & he was a day early."

Combs, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year recipient, and Hocking married in August 2020 after having become engaged in 2018 following two years of dating. The couple welcomed their first child in June 2022, just nine months before announcing they were expecting baby boy Beau.