'American Idol' Star Gabby Barrett Pregnant With Baby No. 3 With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are adding another member to the family. The American Idol alums announced Wednesday that Barrett is pregnant with the couple's third child. The "I Hope" singer, 23, revealed the big baby news on social media, sharing a photo of her and Foehner together on stage alongside the caption "SWIPE for a surprise. #livingthedream."

When one swipes to the second shot of the gallery, "BABY #3" is added to the photo, and the final aspect of the social media post included a video of Barrett laying in bed and using an at-home fetal doppler machine to listen to her unborn baby's heartbeat. Barrett and Foehner's baby news comes less than a year after the country artists welcomed their second child, son Augustine Boone, in October 2022. The couple also shares daughter Baylah May, who was born in January 2021.

Barrett and Foehner met on Season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and married the following year. In June, Barrett expressed her appreciation for her husband in honor of Father's Day, writing that she was "beyond thankful" for the father of her two kids. "Happy Fathers Day to you my dear. @cadefoehner You are crucial to our family, & I am beyond thankful to watch you love our kids the way you do," she wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

Barrett and Foehner's family is currently on the road together during the "Glory Days" singer's tour, and the pregnant star is also working on an upcoming album. Following the birth of her first child, Barrett told Cody Alan on Cody Cast that the lack of sleep was the most challenging part of motherhood, even as a performer who is used to a jet-setting lifestyle.

"It's one thing to not get sleep from having four a.m. flights and running and doing this all the time," she said at the time. "It was just very high-energy as to what you were going to do when I would have to wake up and get on flights and all of that, you knew that you were going to do a show and it was high-energy, so it kept you going, but you're not having a concert when you are having a child. You're not throwing a party when you're changing a diaper. So sleep has been a big thing. And not getting enough sleep definitely takes a toll on the human body. It's difficult in motherhood, but it's all a blessing."