Luke Combs Announces Release of Deluxe ‘This One’s For You’ Album

Luke Combs’ debut This One’s For You album landed at the top of the charts when it was released last June. To celebrate his success, which includes his first two singles, “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours” becoming No. 1 hits, the singer will release a deluxe version of the record, This One’s for You Too in June, with five brand-new songs, all co-written by Combs.

“As a songwriter, I’m always writing and adding new songs to our set lists. Some songs I haven’t released have even become staples in our shows because the fans request them,” Combs says in a statement. “As we’re working on the next record, the deluxe gives me the chance to say thank you to the fans for supporting my debut album and share with them some of the new music they’ve fallen in love with on the road with us.”

The 28-year-old is currently on his Don’t Tempt Me With a Good Time Tour, with Ashley McBryde serving as his opening act, and many of the shows already sold out.

“I think that people can feel a sense of themselves in folks like myself and Ashley,” Combs tells the Nashville Scene. “That not only we can break through to the mainstream and be up there with the handsome guys, but that we can hang onstage and do the thing with anybody. I think people want to cheer for us, because they feel like if we can do it, they can do it.”

The new songs on This One’s For You Too include a new version of “She Got The Best Of Me,” which was previously on an earlier EP of Combs, before he was signed to Columbia Records. See a complete track listing for This One’s for You Too below. The deluxe version will be released on June 1, and will be available for pre-order on May 4.

A list of all of Combs’ upcoming shows can be found on his website.

This One’s for You Too Track Listing:

*New Tracks

1. Out There

Luke Combs/Jacob Bryant/Ray Fulcher/James McNair

2. Memories Are Made Of

Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/Cody Webb

3. Lonely One

Luke Combs/Erin Ashley O’Keefe/Drew Parker

4. Beer Can

Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/James McNair

5. Hurricane

Luke Combs/Thomas Archer/Taylor Phillips

6. One Number Away

Luke Combs/Steven Battey/Sammy Mitchell/Robert Williford

7. Don’t Tempt Me

Luke Combs/Joseph Costa/Robert Williford

8. When It Rains It Pours

Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/Jordan Walker

9. This One’s for You

Luke Combs/Pat Cooper/Ray Fulcher

10. Be Careful What You Wish For

Luke Combs/Rob Crosby/Ray Fulcher

11. I Got Away with You

Luke Combs/Ray Fulcher/Tyler Reeve

12. Honky Tonk Highway

Luke Combs/Rob Crosby/Ray Fulcher

*13. Houston, We Got a Problem

Luke Combs/Randy Montana/Jonathan Singleton

*14. Must’ve Never Met You

Luke Combs/Jonathan Singleton/Robert Williford

*15. Beautiful Crazy

Luke Combs/Wyatt B. Durrette III/Robert Williford

*16. A Long Way

Luke Combs/Sam Grayson/Larry McCoy

*17. She Got the Best of Me

Luke Combs/Rob Snyder/Channing Wilson

