Luke Combs Pays for Funerals of 3 Men Who Died at Faster Horses Festival

✖

Luke Combs has paid for the funeral expenses of three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month, WLNS reports. A publicist confirmed that the country star, who headlined the festival's July 16 lineup, paid for the funerals but did not wish to comment on the matter.

Dawson Brown, 20, Kole Sova, 19, and Richie Mays Jr., 20, were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. They were found dead inside the trailer on July 17 and two others who were inside were taken to the hospital in critical condition and remain hospitalized. A generator was found near the trailer that is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide exposure. A GoFundMe for the victims has nearly reached its $65,000 goal. The fundraiser was set up by the Michigan Center Athletic Boosters earlier this week to support Brown, Sova and Mays' families as well as Rayfield Johnson and Kurtis Stitt, the two other men who were injured in the incident. The boosters will divide the proceeds evenly among the five families. Proceeds will also benefit medical expenses for Johnson and Stitt and future scholarships in the name of Brown, Sova and Mays.

In addition to the death of the three men, a 30-year-old woman, Melissa Havens, was found deceased on festival grounds early Saturday morning in an unrelated incident. Billboard shares that police are waiting on the results of a toxicology report before they release additional details. A GoFundMe has also been set up in support of Havens' funeral costs and her 6-year-old daughter.

On Monday, July 19, Brian O’Connell, Live Nation’s president of country touring, issued a statement shared on Faster Horses Festival's social media pages. "All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department," the message read. "We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones."