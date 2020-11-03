Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 With 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get'

✖

Luke Combs just keeps topping the charts, returning to No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 with What You See Ain't Always What You Get, the newly-released deluxe version of his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, which first topped the chart in Nov. 2019. Released on Oct. 23, the album went back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second total week after moving 109,000 equivalent album units in the US its first week of release.

It also set a new weekly streaming record for a country album with 102.26 million weekly streams, breaking the record Combs previously set with the album's initial release. The deluxe album is only the second country album to top the Billboard 200 this year, following Kenny Chesney's Here and Now in May. What You See Ain't Always What You Get is also the first country album to be at No. 1 on the chart for multiple weeks since Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2015. After Combs' album first topped the chart in 2019, it returned 11 months and 15 days later, the longest wait since 2018, when Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not a Home returned to No. 1 after 15 months.

What You See Ain't Always What You Get contains five new songs including "Forever After All," which debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, giving Combs the highest entrance ever for a male country solo artist. The romantic track also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Combs' latest single, "Better Together," was included on the original version of the album, and should it reach No. 1, it will be the North Carolina native's unprecedented 10th consecutive No. 1 single, a run that began with Combs' debut single, "Hurricane."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT

Over the weekend, Combs shared a video message to fans on Instagram thanking them for their support. "I just want to say thanks," he said. "You guys continue to amaze me and make me real proud to do what I do and make me what to strive to be better and write better songs and do better things for y'all. I just really appreciate it."

"I’m proud. And I want y’all to be too," the 30-year-old added in his caption. "What WE did this week was super impressive - No. 1 album and No. 2 song. To me, the numbers just mean a lot of people are enjoying the music, and that’s why I do this. I love country music and having the opportunity to make music for y’all that you can relate to and enjoy, and I’ll continue to give my all towards that and us have fun for a long time."