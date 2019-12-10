Luke Combs Releases ‘The Writer’s Cut’ EP and Short Film Only on Apple Music

Luke Combs is giving fans an inside look at how he writes music. The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year just dropped Luke Combs: The Writers’ Cut EP and accompanying short film, only on Apple Music. In a portion of the film, which Combs shared on social media, he sits down with his frequent co-writers, Drew Parker and Ray Fulcher, as well as producer Chip Matthews, to record a new version of “1, 2 Many” and “Reasons.” Both songs are from Combs’ recent What You See Is What You Get record.

“Songwriting — it’s always been a teamwork thing for me,” Combs tells Apple Music in the EP’s accompanying short film. “I don’t really like writing by myself all that much.”

Combs just celebrated his seventh consecutive No. 1 hit with “Even Though I’m Leaving.” Written by Fulcher and Wyatt Durrette, the song brought out a side of Combs he rarely displays.

“I was in tears singing the work tape of that song when we wrote it. And I’m totally NOT the guy that’s… so emotional,” Combs told ABC Radio.

“And I don’t know what about it hit me so hard,” he continued.. “But something about that day was definitely really special. Just a really intense experience – getting through that last verse on the work tape was.”

The typically humble singer knew as soon as they finished writing “Even Though I’m Leaving,” that they had created something special.

“It was one of the few times where I’ve really been moved by my own song,” Combs admitted. “Which I don’t want to be that guy that’s like ‘Oh, man, my song is so good,’ you know, ’cause I’m totally not that guy!”

Combs and Durette, along with Robert Williford, just took home the CMA Award for Song of the Year, for “Beautiful Crazy.”

“I wanted it for these guys,” Combs told PopCulture.com and other media, after claiming the Song of the Year trophy. “I get to be on stage and talk and be heard all the time. But, the people who helped me do that don’t necessarily always get the credit that I feel like they deserve. And tonight, two great people have gotten exactly what they deserve and I’m so proud to call these guys really great friends, really phenomenal co-writers, and CMA winners. That’s awesome.”

Both Luke Combs: The Writer’s Cut EP and short film are available on Apple Music.

