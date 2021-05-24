✖

Luke Combs was one of a number of celebrity guests who visited American Idol during Sunday night's Season 19 finale to duet with the contestants, performing his own "Forever After All" alongside this season's winner, Chayce Beckham. The two artists traded vocals throughout the romantic track, Beckham strumming an acoustic guitar alongside Combs.

Beckham was ultimately crowned the winner at the end of the three-hour finale, beating out fellow fan favorites Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence for the Season 19 title. He closed the show with a performance of his debut single, "23," an autobiographical song in which Beckham looks back at his struggle with alcohol and decision to get sober. During the season, Beckham also performed his self-penned song "Mama," sharing the tribute to his mom during the Mother's Day episode.

The California native has gravitated towards country music all season, performing a cover of Chris Stapleton's "Fire Away" during Sunday's finale. Another one of Beckham's finale performances was a cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird," and judge Luke Bryan was so impressed that he told Beckham they'd be taking a fishing trip together after the finale.

"Me and you, you’ve earned your bass fishing trip," the country star said. "Book the date, we got it. Win or lose we’re still going fishing." Beckham and fellow finalists Kinstler and Spence each performed multiple times during the three-hour finale, and previous contestants from Season 19 including Casey Bishop, Alyssa Wray, Arthur Gunn, Cassandra Coleman, DeShawn Goncalves, Hunter Metts, Phillip Murphy and more also returned to the stage.

Along with Combs, celebrity guests included Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Alessia Cara, Leona Lewis, Macklemore, Chaka Khan and Fall Out Boy, and Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie also performed with contestants.

Beckham immediately endeared himself to viewers and the judges when he auditioned with "What Brings Life Also Kills" by Kolton Moore and the Clever Few and discussed his battle with substance abuse. "I've gone through a lot of ups and downs," he said. "It's been quite the roller coaster. My whole life kind of flipped upside down and I moved back home with my parents."

On Sunday, the 24-year-old told in-house mentor Bobby Bones during his hometown trip to Apple Valley, California that he's "really proud" of himself and his journey so far. "Going in there I was a broken person," he said. "I came out the other side just a little bit more healed."