Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Open Up About Their Marriage: ‘We Just Have a Ball in Life'

Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline, will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in December, having experienced highs and lows and everything in between in the years they've been together. The couple, who shares sons Bo, 13, and Tate, 10, opened up about their relationship in a new interview with PEOPLE, looking back on

"Our household's crazy," Bryan said. "We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids." That craziness includes the duo's famous pranks, which happen year-round and annually during Caroline's "12 Days of Pranksmas." "It brings a lot of uncertainty around the home," Bryan laughed. "Once she started doing it, she started realizing that people are having a blast with this stuff. Now I find that we're sitting in bed at night, and I'm like, 'Hey, so-and-so's coming in. You ought to do this to him.' So it makes us kind of get together and plan out some funny stuff."

"It lets us have some fun and lets us laugh, and it makes the boys get engaged and want to be goofballs and crack up with people," he added. "So it sets a tone of 'not seriousness.' I mean, we've all had the friend whose parents were all business, and our household is certainly not that!" Along with pranking her husband, Caroline also keeps Bryan's feet on the ground. "She's always been the one that really isn't drinking all of my Kool-Aid," he said. "When I'm getting shined up, she kind of pulls the reins back. She keeps it real."

The "One Margarita" singer added that "there's some 'opposites attract' that goes on" in their relationship, which "makes us drive each other crazy, but then it pulls us together, too. We've gotten better at understanding when we need to sit down and work through something. And we've also gotten better at realizing when we just need to forgive each other and move on, and we're not gonna let something hang us up for a couple of days. Life's too short!"

"Just like everyone, we have our arguments, bad days, and disagreements," Caroline agreed. "However, we always talk out our problems. Marriage isn't always a fairy tale! It's a battle that both people have to be willing to fight. Each day whether we are blissfully happy or not, we fight for each other." She added, "I'll love Luke until my last breath."