Luke Bryan’s Family Just Celebrated a Big Wedding

Country music star Luke Bryan and his family celebrated a huge wedding last month, and fans are still fawning over the pictures. Bryan himself walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle, as seen in photos on Instagram. They show Bryan, Cheshire and their family beaming and grinning, but fans are closer to happy tears.

Cheshire’s wedding was the Troubadour Golf & Field Club in Nashville, Tennessee, and Bryan attended with his wife Caroline and their sons Bo and Tate. They were important guests at the wedding, as Bryan became a parental figure to Cheshire after her parents passed away several years ago, according to a a report by Country Now. It makes sense, then, that Bryan should be the one to walk her down the aisle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My only older siblings… gone from the world, in a flash, in two… two different, crazy, tragic manners, that… we’ll never know, and never understand,” Bryan said in a 2013 interview with ABC News. As some fans may recall, Bryan’s sister Kelly passed away at home and her cause of death was never determined. In 2014, her husband Ben passed away as well, leaving three orphaned children including Jordan, Kris and Tilden. Bryan and his wife began raising Til and supporting Jordan and Kris, who were a bit older by then.

Clearly, that had a lasting impact on Jordan, who hosted a lavish wedding this weekend. The venue was mostly outdoors but was adorned with all the finery and care of any banquet hall, as seen in various photos from herself, guests and wedding planner Emily Clarke. Commenters were not shy about how jealous the whole display made them.

The newlyweds reportedly displayed a “family tree” with photos of their lost loved ones who couldn’t be there in person. Still, Clarke said that Bryan walking Jordan down the aisle was the true “magical moment,” adding with a crying emoji: “This is why we do what we do!”

Bryan did not open up about his sister’s passing or fostering her children until at least 2013, and even then it was a gradual revelation. He told ABC that he did not want to be dramatic with the news, but that he also wanted to let fans know they were not alone if they were grieving.

“You can lean on friends and family through it… and you can get back life,” he said at the time. “If me telling my story moves people down a positive path of hope and getting up out of the bed and getting back going, then, you know, it’s certainly worth telling.”