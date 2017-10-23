Luke Bryan Treats His Wife to the Ultimate Anniversary Gift

Luke Bryan’s charm seeps through in his country hits, but the singer proves he’s quite the romantic outside the recording studio, too.

When the “Kick the Dust Up” singer hit the CMT Artists of the Year event in Nashville on Oct. 18 with wife Caroline, she was sporting a stylish navy dress, tousled up-do and a sizable new sparkler on her ring finger.

“Oh yeah, I came with that one right out the gate,” Bryan joked to PEOPLE about the massive diamond ring he picked out for his wife. He confirmed that the ring on his bride’s hand is an upgrade from her original engagement ring.

“It was a little 10-year anniversary gift. Ten years with me feels like a thousand,” Bryan said. “It was certainly the least I could do!”

But buying shiny new jewelry isn’t Bryan’s only romantic gesture toward his wife.

The new American Idol judge wrote the song “To the Moon and Back” from his 2015 Kill the Lights album as a tribute to his college sweetheart, whom he met as a student at Georgia Southern University.

“I played it for my wife and I had butterflies, her hearing it for the first time, because it was my attempt through song at telling her how much she means to me,” Bryan told Entertainment Tonight.

The couple married in December 2006 and have two children — sons Bo, 9, and Tate, 7 — together. In 2015, they also took in Til, the teenage son of Bryan’s later sister.

But despite having a full house and demanding schedule, Luke and Caroline keep their relationship a top priority, recognizing when they need time to unwind together.

“We can tell when we need a night off or [to] go grab a hotel room somewhere, go on a fun date night or something,” Bryan said. “We stay pretty in-tune with all that and try to make sure we’re always on the same page.”

