Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Suffers Injury: 'Gotta Be Tough When You’re Stupid'

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline, now has a new accessory, revealing to her followers on Instagram Tuesday that she is now wearing an orthopedic boot on her foot. Caroline also shared that she's not the only one in her family with an injury, posting a photo of herself holding her dog Boss, who had a plastic cone around his neck.

"Boot & Cone. We both needed the infirmary today," Caroline wrote. She concluded her caption with "Gotta be tough when you're stupid," which, according to a previous version of her Instagram bio, is also the Bryan family motto. In a comment, Caroline went into more detail about the duo's injuries, writing that "Boss got into a fight with a cat, I got into a fight with myself. We both lost!" She also tagged the photo's location as "We Good."

This isn't Caroline's first injury this year — in June, she was attacked by a turkey named Al, who resided at Brett's Barn. "My turkey Al attacked me last night and hit a tendon in the back of my leg," she said in an Instagram Story at the time, via Taste of Country. Further videos showed that Caroline called in a doctor to help treat her injury after her friends were unsuccessful and that she received a tetanus shot and had to briefly walk with a cane.

In September, Bryan told the media that "Al’s options were very limited" after the attack. "He’s lucky he got Caroline’s option because I had my option," he said, via Taste of Country. "She had to get on antibiotics. That's something stupid enough to kill you, bacteria from a damn turkey leg."

As for Al, Bryan shared that he has a new home. "But then he was living out by Brett’s Barn, and the other turkeys started coming up and fighting him and beating him up and making him more aggressive, and he just got to where everything was a threat," he explained. "He is now living at our other farm down in Murray county. Yeah, he’s still in the family, but he’s not gonna be around my family."

Caroline and her husband created Brett's Barn in 2017 in honor of Caroline's infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who passed away at seven months old after being diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.