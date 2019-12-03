Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Shares Hilarious Throwback Photo of the Couple

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline tied the knot in 2006, but they knew each other for years prior to saying “I do.” The Georgia native began dating Caroline after meeting in college, before breaking it off, and subsequently getting back together several years later. Caroline shared a throwback photo of the couple after they reunited, making fun of their somber pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 2, 2019 at 5:47pm PST

“We thought we had it goin’ on…..,” Caroline wrote. “[2004]. I think we lasted 3 seconds before we died laughing.”

Later in the comments, Caroline wrote, “Luke’s bangs …… “

Bryan and Caroline wed in 2006, but life hasn’t always been easy for them. Bryan lost both his brother, sister and brother-in-law in three separate tragedies, resulting in their nephew, Til, moving in with the Bryans, and taking over responsibility for their nieces, Kris and Jordan, who were already out of the house.

“I do it with my wife, hand in hand,” Bryan said on the TODAY Show. “The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children.”

Caroline has also admitted life hasn’t always been easy, especially with her husband gone so much, but she has determined to make the best of the situation they are in.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s—,” Caroline said on the Get Real podcast.“Sometimes I just go sit in the shower and cry. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and how to make everybody happy … Our family thing is, you can take two paths in life: one of being bitter and angry, or one of I’m gonna find the happiness in this and make the best of something that’s horrible.

The Bryans celebrated Thanksgiving with their brood, including their two nieces, which Bryan posted on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 28, 2019 at 5:31pm PST

“Happy Thanksgiving from this crazy clan of mine,” said the singer.

Bryan will return to American Idol in 2020. The show, which will also include Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones, will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 16 on ABC.

