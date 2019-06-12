Luke Bryan Vows ‘Due Diligence’ in Employing Women on the Road

Luke Bryan is currently on his Sunset Repeat Tour, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston joining him on the road. But as more and more women continue to speak out about wanting equal time on the radio as their male counterparts.

“It’s obviously being talked about and I think that’s rule number one, get people talking about it,” Bryan shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Sometimes I think the business gets so busy, you can miss certain aspects of that. With me, it’s something that we’ve talked about. It’s something that when we go to book Crash my Playas and when we go to book my Farm Tour stuff – and I know I’m kind of an offender this year because I have Cole and Jon Langston, I don’t have any girls out this year – but it’s definitely a conversation that we do always [have].

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Going forward, we sit down,” he continued. “I mean, I have a female manager, so certainly we’re always making sure that we’re doing our due diligence to make sure that we’re not missing out on a talented woman out there, a talented young lady that’s up and coming. Obviously a lot of people are talking about it and it’s up for talks, so you got to make good on all the talk too.”

Bryan just closed out the four-day CMA Fest in Nashville, where he vows to keep performing as long as the fans keep showing up.

“I think if you sign up for this week as a country music fan to come to CMA Music Fest, you know some form of the weather always comes in to play when you’re in Nashville for a week,” the American Idol judge shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It is amazing. I mean, we’ve seen fans bear the unbearable through 100 degree days in the sun all day. We’ve had rain through my years of being a part of this, and that’s just a part of the experience.

“I think the fans understand it, but this is their week,” he continued. “This is their week to absorb every bit of Nashville, country music and what CMA Music Fest does. They’re not going to let a little lightning or rain get in their way.”

Find all of Bryan’s upcoming shows, including his Farm Tour dates, by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz