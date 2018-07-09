Luke Bryan Planning Downtown Nashville Bar

Luke Bryan is set to become the latest country star to add his name to a bar in downtown Nashville, with the singer partnering with TC Restaurant Group to open an entertainment venue similar to many of his peers in the industry.

The Nashville Business Journal shares that TC Restaurant Group paid $5.5 million for a two-story building on the intersection of Third and Broadway in March, which was once a bank building and most recently housed a boot store.

A sign permit indicates that the venue will be named Luke’s 32 Bridge Kitchen + Drink, according to Metro Historic Zoning Commission documents. The bar was also referred to as Luke Bryan‘s 32 Bridge Kitchen + Bar on the Metro Beer Board agenda and Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink in a June 20 trademark application.

Bryan has previously used the number 32 for his clothing line, 32 Bridge, as the number references the Route 32 bridge crossing the Flint River in Georgia, Bryan’s home state.

The two-story building, located at 301 Broadway, is flanked by multiple other TC-owned properties, including Jason Aldean’s Kitch + Rooftop Bar on Broadway and FGL House on Third. The company is reportedly creating a four-story dining and entertainment complex within the group of buildings.

Bryan’s bar will see the singer join peers including Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, John Rich and Alan Jackson, who all front various establishments on Lower Broadway. Kid Rock is also set to get in the action with the opening of his own entertainment venue, which will be right across the street from Bryan’s.

Other Broadway venues in TC Restaurant Group’s portfolio include Crazytown, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner and WannaB’s karaoke bar.

Bryan is currently on his What Makes You Country stadium tour, performing at venues like Boston’s Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

