Luke Bryan Reacts to Blake Shelton’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title

Blake Shelton has officially been named People‘s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, but not everyone was happy to hear the news.

Shelton’s friend Luke Bryan was shown the singer’s cover on Tuesday night before performing at the 2017 CMA Country Christmas special, which was taping in Nashville, and he seemed to be at a loss for words, according to Taste of Country.

“Oh … oh my goodness,” Bryan said before taking a pause. “Blake Shelton. Sexiest man alive. I’m speechless.”

The outlet shares that the star appeared to go through several emotions while processing the news, including disbelief and anger.

“He’s taken so many things from me and now this?” Bryan eventually said. “Who in the hell is choosing this? Am I being punked?”

The singer eventually relented, accepting his friend’s new status.

“Alright, well,” he said before a long pause, “I guess we’re all stuck with it.”

As for Shelton, who shared the cover Tuesday night on The Voice, he only had one person on his mind when it came to revealing his title — fellow Voice coach and 2013 Sexiest Man Alive, Adam Levine.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton told People. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

