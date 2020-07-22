Luke Bryan Pranks His Dog Choc in New Video

Along with two kids, Luke Bryan is also dad to two dogs, Choc and Boss, the former of whom was recently on the receiving end of one of his family's famous pranks. On Tuesday, Bryan posted a video of himself eating a sandwich, panning the camera to Choc, who was standing close to the counter in the hope of scoring some scraps.

"Choc stares at me eating, Imma play a prank," Bryan declared. "Choc, you gonna get pranked." "You ready?" he asked the dog before tossing him a tomato, which Choc caught in his mouth. "We'll see if you like tomatoes." After chewing for a moment, it became evident that Choc did not, in fact, enjoy the tomato, releasing it onto the ground with a loud plopping noise as the humans in the room laughed. "Choc gets pranked," Bryan's caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 21, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

One day after his tomato prank, Bryan featured another vegetable on his Instagram page, this time revealing to his followers that one of his quarantine activities was planting four acres of sweet corn. "Little tip for you guys, never get bored during the pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn," Bryan told the camera as he trudged through a cornfield with a bucket full of his harvest in one hand. "Can I come out and pick my own for dinner?" commented Caylee Hammack. "This is a dream!" "On my way," wrote Dustin Lynch. On his Instagram Story, Bryan shared that he had dropped off the corn with a produce seller just outside of Nashville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 22, 2020 at 7:13am PDT

Before returning to Nashville, Bryan and his family went on a road trip to check off some bucket list items for the American Idol judge which included fishing in Wyoming.

"I was like, 'I had the whole summer off,' and I’m just doing some bucket list stuff," he said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan last week. "I loaded all of my boys up on my tour bus and we are hitting about ten trout streams out West that I have always wanted to fish with them at," he continued. When Ryan Seacrest jokingly asked why he wasn't invited on the trip, Bryan laughed and told him, "I just have to protect you. Ok, here's the deal. One day I will take you fishing and you can take me to these nice restaurants and teach me all of these cuisine things that you know."