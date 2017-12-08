Luke Bryan Visits, Performs at NYC Hospital

Luke Bryan has spent the week promoting his new album, What Makes You Country, but the star also took a little time to give back.

While Bryan was in New York City on Dec. 6, he stopped by Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan’s Upper East Side to perform for patients, doctors, nurses and other caregivers, bringing a bit of country flair to the concrete jungle.

The singer performed as part of Musicians on Call, which works to bring the healing power of music to patients in healthcare facilities around the country.

Thanks @LukeBryanOnline for making all the caregivers and patients at @lenoxhill feel like a #countrygirl! Super excited to share more behind the scenes from Luke Bryan’s special visit. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7KXcUfHCiN — Musicians On Call (@musiciansoncall) December 7, 2017

“Thanks [Luke Bryan] for making all the caregivers and patients at [Lenox Hill] feel like a [country girl]! Super excited to share more behind the scenes from Luke Bryan‘s special visit. Stay tuned,” Musicians on Call shared on social media along with a photo of the artist and a group of nurses.

Bryan also shared a set of photos on Instagram from the day, posting shots of himself playing the guitar and posing with hospital staff.

“Won’t be forgetting today,” he wrote, “Thank you [Musicians on Call] for having me out, such an honor.”

The singer also posted a short clip to his Instagram story of himself singing his hit “Play It Again” by a nurses station as a group of caregivers looked on.

Bryan was still in the Big Apple on Friday, when he took Times Square’s brand new Opry City Stage for an appearance on Good Morning America to promote his album, which is out now.

