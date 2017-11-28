One Line in Luke Bryan’s Newest Song Made His Mom Cry

Luke Bryan‘s new album, What Makes You Country, is set for release on Dec. 8, and the star has already released multiple tracks from the set, including his song “Most People Are Good.”

The song is an uplifting one, celebrating the good present in every person, and Bryan shared with Taste of Country that there was one particular line that made his mom cry when she heard it.

The singer revealed that his mom wept into a paper towel as she listened to the song, particularly the line “Most mamas ought to qualify for sainthood.”

“It’s one of the best lines I’ve ever heard in a song,” Bryan said. “That line really hit her like it should hit. I know my wife should definitely be a saint, putting up with me and my crazy boys.”

The star compared the song to some of his other songs with a message including “Drink a Beer” and “Fast,” noting that they all share a sense of reflection.

He also referred to the line “I believe you love who you love / Ain’t nothing you should ever be ashamed of” as a broad statement on the world’s view.

“I think our society, we’re categorizing people and judging them and we’re human beings judging the other — and I think God judges us and He’s the end,” Bryan explained. “I think it’s a ginormous, beautifully written chorus. Anytime you can find a song that does that, I think it’s something special.”

