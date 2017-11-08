How Luke Bryan’s Late Brother and Sister Influence His Parenting

In 1996, Luke Bryan‘s brother, Chris Bryan, passed away in a car accident, and in 2007, his sister, Kelly Bryan, suddenly died. Though his siblings are no longer with him, Bryan shared that they still influence the way he parents his children.

“I try to encourage my boys to wake up and enjoy each day, seize the moment, enjoy each other,” Bryan told Taste of Country. “They are gonna be brothers and beat each other up, but at the end of the day, they have to teach how to truly love each other and be on each other’s side.”

Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, are parents to sons Thomas and Tate, and the couple also began raising Kelly’s children, Til, Kris and Jordan, after Kelly’s husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, passed in 2014.

The singer added that speaking about his siblings allows him to help others who have dealt with loss in their own lives.

“At the end of the day talking about it helps you rather than compartmentalizing it than tucking it away. So it’s always better to put your emotions out there,” he said.

Bryan’s new album, What Makes You Country, comes out in December and the singer said there are definitely a few tracks his siblings would be fans of, including “Pick It Up” and “Most People are Good.”

“But my sister would have liked the drinking ones and the party songs too,” he added with a laugh.

