Luke Bryan Draws Ire From PETA Over Kangaroo Gift to Wife

When Luke Bryan gifted his wife, Caroline, a pair of baby kangaroos for Christmas, he likely didn’t expect to be on the receiving end of a statement from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.)

Bryan had previously shared a video of himself surprising a blindfolded Caroline with a cloth bag containing the two animals.

In a statement on its website, the animal rights organization wrote that kangaroos are “not toys.”

“Baby kangaroos belong in their mothers’ pouches, not in gift bags. These joeys have complex needs, including specialized diets and room to roam — they are not toys and will only become more difficult to care for as they grow older,” the statement read. “PETA is calling for an investigation into where these kangaroos came from and stands ready to help Luke Bryan right this wrong and move these vulnerable marsupials to a reputable sanctuary.”

In addition to PETA, Bryan also received backlash from fans, with many slamming the singer and expressing their concern for the animals.

“Young kangaroos are highly anxious animals and often don’t last long in the hands of people aren’t trained animal carers,” one follower commented on Bryan’s video.

“This is so wrong,” another wrote. “Can u not see that they are wild animals and deserve to be in their own environment? Please do the right thing for them. They are not pets.”

Bryan gifted Carolie the kangaroos so she could include them in Brett’s Barn, a project she started after her niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away earlier this year at just seven months old from multiple health problems. To honor the infant, Caroline created the barn, which includes two goats, two mini horses and a pig, along with a few more animal friends.

The family named their new additions Margo and Todd, and Caroline shared in a recent Instagram post that the kangaroos are “adjusting perfectly.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison