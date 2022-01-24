Luke Bryan Triumphantly Returns to Stage After Recovery From Voice Loss

After being placed on vocal rest, Luke Bryan was back in action and belting it out onstage during the four-night Crash My Playa 2022 event. The country crooner, who lost his voice after cheering a little too hard for the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship, triumphantly returned to the stage for the musical event over the weekend, joined by several other big-name country stars.

Bryan documented the event on Instagram, where he shared a gallery of images from his performances. For the musical event, Bryan took the stage alongside fellow country superstars Darius Rucker and Jason Aldean, as well as a number of others, with the singer capturing his Instagram post, “[Crash My Playa] 2022 was one for the books. Didn’t want it to end.” Rucker responded to the post, “Good times,” with the official Crash My Playa account commenting that it was an “unforgettable night… just what we all needed!”

Crash My Playa 2022 kicked off on Jan. 19 and ended on Jan. 22, delivering four nights of music in Cancun, Mexico. Along with Bryan, Rucker, and Aldean, the concert’s all-star lineup also included Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, and country-rock duo LOCASH. According to the official Crash My Playa site, “From sunrise to sunset, spend your days lounging on the beach, partying by the pool, or exploring the Yucatan Peninsula with fellow fans. When evening falls, take a stroll down the sand to our spectacular beachfront venue. Then, repeat!” Bryan has hosted the event for the past six years.

Unfortunately for Bryan, his onstage appearance nearly hit a major snag this year after his rampant cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship game against their SEC rival Alabama led to him losing his voice. The “One Margarita” singer’s wife, Caroline Bryan, revealed just days ahead of the Crash My Playa 2022 concert that her husband was “on vocal rest after his EXCESSIVE screaming at National Championship game.”

Amid his recovery, and in the days leading up to Crash My Playa, fans sent Bryan their support. Commenting on Caroline’s post, “his sweet voice will be back before you know it. I know you will take good care of him!” Another added, “Yes rest that voice!” Meanwhile, on Bryan’s post celebrating a successful appearance, one person wrote, “glad your voice came back.”