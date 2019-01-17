Luke Bryan Hints at Tour With Cole Swindell and Jon Langston

Luke Bryan just dropped a pretty big hint, which we hope has to do with a tour! The “What Makes You Country” singer shared a picture of himself on social media, along with his good friend, Cole Swindell, and Jon Langston, who Bryan signed to his own 32 Bridge Entertainment record label.

Although Bryan didn’t say anything with the picture, it didn’t take long for fans to draw their own conclusions from the picture.

“Please tell me this is for a tour!!!!” one fan wrote.

“All of our dreams just came true,” said another. “Luke AND Cole?! Omgggggaaahhhhh”

“Omg Tour Announcement!!” gushed one fan. “Best news ever!!!”

If Bryan does tour in 2019, it likely won’t be as big as his recent What Makes You Country Tour, which marked the first time the Georgia native performed in stadiums, thanks in part to his ongoing role on American Idol, which Bryan will return to in March.

“We knew when I took on Idol that it was going to take up a lot of my off-season time,” Bryan told iHeartRadio. “Next year, I’m probably going to trim a few dates off the tour. I just kinda need to settle in that mold of not doing 100 shows a year and scale back a hair.”

“I’ve got to start looking at like baseball schedules because my boys are getting to where, in the Spring, they are playing baseball,” he continued. “They are old enough to know that Dad’s halfway across the world.”

American Idol will return on March 3, where Bryan will be joined by Luke Bryan and Katy Perry, with Bobby Bones serving as an in-house mentor for the entire season.

“Second season of Idol – I’m more excited this year because I know what to expect,” Bryan acknowledged. “I’m not going to be scared the whole time. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy and Ryan we have one season under our belt, we know how much we can have fun with one another. We know how serious the contestants take it. We’re excited. I know we’re more excited than last year, just because we know what to expect. It’s gonna be a lot of surprises and a lot of fun.”

Bryan credits American Idol with much of his recent success, even though it makes his schedule much more challenging.

“The main thing is that you gotta understand, there’s a segment of the world that doesn’t even listen to the radio,” Bryan told PopCulture.com and other media. “They just watch TV. So, the people that watch TV just learned who I was. You can divide country radio into one quarter of the population of radio listeners.”

‘You’ve got your ABC people, your NBC people, and then you got your Netflix and the whole whatever,” he continued. “You can break it down however you want to. So when I’m walking, when I hop in a cab somewhere, and a foreign cab driver is like, ‘I know your voice. Ooh, you’re a judge on American Idol, that’s when you see that there’s just a whole other segment of people.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Scott Dudelson