Luke Bryan Has an 'Embarrassing' Wedding Gift Planned for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

✖

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently tied the knot in early July at the country singer's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Even though he is friends with Shelton, Luke Bryan did not attend the pair's nuptials. Still, Bryan has plans to send Shelton and Stefani a wedding gift all the same. When it comes to that gift, PEOPLE reported that it will be on the "embarrassing" side.

Bryan confirmed to PEOPLE that he did not attend Shelton and Stefani's wedding. In fact, he said that he became aware of his friend's big day just like everyone else. The American Idol judge said, "I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world." Bryan has been brainstorming what he's going to get Shelton and Stefani in honor of their marriage. According to the country singer, the "embarrassing" gift will be full of humor that the husband and wife duo will surely appreciate.

"But ... I have started my mental wedding gift soirée," Bryan said. "I'm going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there." He added, with a laugh, "They'll be funny, sarcastic items so Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it." Bryan's good friends walked down the aisle earlier this month. Their wedding was a smaller affair, as only 40 guests were in attendance. One of the individuals who were on hand for the occasion was Carson Daly, the host of The Voice. He didn't just attend the wedding, though; he officiated the nuptials. Considering his close working relationships with both Shelton and Stefani, who are coaches on The Voice, it seemed like Daly was the perfect choice for an officiant.

Days after the wedding, Stefani appeared on the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast. During her time on the podcast, the No Doubt singer opened up about her wedding day, saying, "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously." She also said that the day "was beyond what I thought it was gonna be." Of course, Stefani also took some time to share some sweet words about her new husband. "That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she added about Shelton. "I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."