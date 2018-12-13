Luke Bryan Reveals His Family’s Surprising Christmas Eve Tradition

Luke Bryan will spend Christmas Eve, as he does every year, with his wife Caroline, sons Bo and Tate, nephew Til, and his mother, where the family will partake in one surprising — and tasty — tradition.

“We have a pajama night and we do chili dogs on Christmas Eve, and we’ve always done that,” Bryan revealed. “My mother comes up and we go shop. She makes me go shop with her so we have to pick out all the right stuff. We have to get the proper buns, the proper wieners. It’s very important. All beef wieners for the chili dog cooking. It’s a ritual. So, we’re eating chili dogs in pajamas. It’s special anytime you can come up with fun traditions and hold true to them, so cooking chili dogs in a onesie is pretty special.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, the singer’s favorite part of the season comes the morning after, when he watches his sons and nephew open their gifts.

“My favorite part of the holidays obviously is watching the kids – watching the boys’ excitement for what they may or may not be getting and watching them tear open Christmas presents on Christmas morning,” Bryan said. “You got the fireplace going. You got Christmas music on the TV. You get up at 6am. You’re exhausted and you’ve got all your family there. It doesn’t get any better than certainly waking up on Christmas mornings and just having that special time.”

Bryan might enjoy giving the presents, but it’s Caroline who gave him the most memorable gift he’s ever received.

“By far the best Christmas present I have ever gotten and will ever get was when my wife Caroline went and found my brother’s old pickup truck from 1996,” Bryan recalled. “They found the VIN number, and it was down in Louisiana and it was still on the road. And her and my dad went down, they picked it up, brought it to Nashville and Christmas Eve night pulled into the driveway with it, and let’s just say that yes, the tears were flowing and it will never be topped. I don’t know how you’ll ever top it.”

“What an amazing moment for me and my family,” he continued. “It was pretty special. And that truck is when we do our turkey hunting, it’s the turkey hunting truck. So, all my turkey hunting gear stays in there, and when the boys see me pull up in my brother’s truck they know we’re fixing to go turkey hunting.”

Bryan has teased the video for his latest single, “What Makes You Country,” which includes Til, Bo and Tate. The video will be released on Friday, Dec. 14. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter