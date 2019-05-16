Luke Bryan Dogged by His Wife Caroline for Paying Attention to Their Chocolate Lab

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, is jokingly calling out her husband for paying more attention to their chocolate lab, appropriately named Choc, than to her.

“He hugs Choc with more emotion than me…I usually get a slap on the a—,” Caroline wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a shirtless Bryan hugging their beloved dog, using the hashtag #amanandhisdog.

Bryan’s own mother, LeClaire Bryan, chimed in on the photo, praising the dog instead of her son.

“Sweetest dog in world,” she said. “I want Choc.”

Choc is becoming more and more of a superstar. The family pet made an unexpected appearance in the video Bryan filmed in his house, debuting his current hit single, “Knockin’ Boots.”

“Hey guys, it’s Luke, and my partner, Choc. Choc, you keep getting cameos in a lot of my stuff,” Bryan said, while the dog disobeyed the singer’s directions to heel.

Choc also helped Bryan announce he was performing for the inaugural concert at Blake Shelton’s new The Doghouse venue, part of the Ole Red establishment in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Everybody but these bad dogs are invited to my show at The Doghouse at @OleRedTish on May 23rd. Tickets on sale May 2nd. https://t.co/AgZ7wyHDRP pic.twitter.com/IV2civISkV — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 30, 2019

“Everybody but these bad dogs are invited to my show at The Doghouse at @OleRedTish on May 23rd,” Bryan wrote on social media, showing a picture of a supposedly repentant Choc with Shelton’s dog, Betty, after they allegedly stole their owners’ phones.. “Tickets on sale May 2nd.”

Bryan just announced he was bringing back his Crash My Playa music festival for the sixth year in a row, this time with his good friend, Jason Aldean, headlining one of the three nights.

“I’m so appreciative that the fans have shown up and supported this destination concert weekend,” Bryan said of the Caribbean event. “To have one of my best friends Jason join us this year means it’s about to be epic!”

Bryan better get in all the love from Choc that he can. After the season finale of American Idol on Sunday, May 19, Bryan will head to Shelton’s The Doghouse on May 23, and then kick off his Sunset Repeat Tour one week later. The tour, which opens on May 31 in Camden, N.J., includes Cole Swindell and Jon Langston as his opening acts. Find dates by visiting Bryan’s website.

