Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Pays Tribute to ‘Love Bug’ on 13th Wedding Anniversary With Rarely Seen Photos

After singer and songwriter, Luke Bryan paid tribute to his darling wife on social media Sunday afternoon in honor of their 13th wedding anniversary, Caroline took to Instagram to share a message of her own just hours later with a post dedicated to her “love bug.” The couple, who has been married since 2006 and share two sons together, have been known for being very candid about their relationship and openly weird with one another on social media — something fans have come to love about the pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:05am PST

“Happy 13th anniversary Love Bug. So glad you’re just as weird as I am!” she wrote alongside a heart emoji on series of photos of the two from over the years across the world, at home and with friends.

Bryan replied to Caroline’s post with a cheeky response of his own: “I love you. Knocking boots tonight,” which stirred a spirited response from fans laughing at the two for being once again, “weird” with each other while casually alluding to his single of the same name, “Knockin’ Boots.”

“I love y’all’s weird! Happy anniversary!” country singer, Faren Rachels wrote.

“Awww, I love these pics. And you guys are awesome! Hope you celebrate with some tater tots,” actress, Fortune Feimster stated.

“Epic duo!” comedian Whitney Cummings added.

The post comes just hours after Bryan shared his own tribute to Caroline, with whom he shares two children with, Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 11; and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 9. The couple also adopted his sister’s three children, Til, Jordan, and Kris. After his sister died unexpectedly seven years earlier and his brother-in-law Ben passed away in 2014, Bryan and his wife took it upon themselves to take in the three children — something the doting mom says was never even given a second thought.

“We never thought twice about [adopting the kids],” Caroline told Robin Roberts in an ABC special per Country Now. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

While the two have had their fair share of ups and downs like any other couple, Bryan tells The Boot that they always find their way back together in the end. “We have a normal marriage. We get into it, we fight, we figure it out, but at the end of the day, we understand that there’s a lot of stuff that comes at us that makes us all crazy, too, so we just try to be normal and enjoy the ride of this,” the American Idol judge said.

The loving parents go on to say how they hope their children will one day look up to their marriage as a trusting, loving and organic relationship with Caroline adding how she and Bryan “want them to know Mom and Dad are happy, and that’s what a marriage should be.”

