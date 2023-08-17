Luke Bryan Announces Tasty New Venture, Amid Concert Cancellations

Luke Bryan has announced a tasty new venture, amid some recent concert cancellations. The country music superstar has partnered with ag equipment manufacturer Fendt to prepare a tasty encore to the Fendt & Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Popcorn they dropped back in August 2022. This year, the partnership has produced Fendt & Luke Bryan's Boldly Grown Peanuts, a limited-edition packaged snack that includes peanuts harvested by Fendt farmers.

The snack was inspired by Bryan's Georgia upbringing and working on his father's peanut farm, as well as his love for his Fendt 724 Vario tractor. Available in three bold flavors hand-selected by Bryan – Homegrown Honey Roasted, Sizzlin' Sriracha Ranch and Down South Dill – Boldly Grown Peanuts will be available for sale exclusively on BoldlyGrownGoods.com for $5 per can (plus shipping) while supplies last. Fans can purchase a maximum of one can per flavor beginning at noon Eastern time on Thursday, August 31. Once the limited supply of peanuts sells out, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National FFA Organization.

"Collaborating with Fendt to make peanuts for my fans means so much because I owe a lot of my work ethic and success to the lessons I learned helping out my dad at his peanut mill," Bryan said of the new collaboration. "Operating my Fendt 724 Vario really takes me back to those early years, though our tractors were nowhere near as powerful or capable as my Fendt!"

"From sponsoring Luke Bryan's Farm Tour to creating a packaged peanut with Fendt farmers, AGCO has made it clear that everything we do is about making farmers our top priority," added Eric Hansotia, AGCO's chairman, president and CEO. "We're thrilled to pay homage to an essential aspect of Luke's upbringing, and this substantial donation to the FFA also allows AGCO, Luke and his fans to help FFA prepare tomorrow's farming leaders."

Notably, the new partnership announced comes after Bryant was forced to cancel a handful of concerts due to vocal issues. Bryan recently announced he wouldn't be making a concert in Mississippi after he already postponed or canceled shows in Salt Lake City, Utah and Boise, Idaho. He also bowed out of the Watershed Festival in George, Washington, before that, with Lainey Wilson stepping in as the replacement headliner.

"I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight," Bryan wrote in a social media post on Sunday. "Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle." The singer took some time to rest his voice so that he can hit the stage at 100 percent for upcoming shows in Ohio, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.