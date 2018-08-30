Luke Bryan Announces Farm Tour Lineup

Luke Bryan will take a break from his What Makes You Country Tour this fall to return for his 10th annual Farm Tour. The singer will kick off the rural trek on September 27, with Chase Rice, Jon Langston, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock serving as his opening acts.

Proceeds from the tour will once again go to students in farming families who are attending colleges or universities in their hometown.

“It’s our 10th anniversary of the Farm Tour,” Bryan says. “We’ve been able to have a lot of amazing memories and we’ve been able to give some scholarships to kids through the Farm Tour. You know, there’s nothing better than watching 15, 20,000 people in a hayfield have fun and listen to country music.”

Bryan grew up as the son of a peanut farmer, which is why he is so passionate about helping other families like his.

“Anytime we can take a step to help facilitate dreams and agriculture and be smarter in how the food’s being made and being safer and stuff like that, the awareness of that can never be undermined,” explains the Georgia native. “If I can educate some people on it and that can be my platform, I think I’ll always, the farmers out there and the people in that world will appreciate and they’ll know I’ve kinda stayed true to my roots.”

Bryan is nominated for an upcoming CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year, a category he won in 2014 and 2015.

“Looking back and winning my first CMA Entertainer of the Year Award is something that I’ll never forget,” says Bryan. “It’s all of those memories of everything it took to get here and all the sacrifices and all the honky tonks and the late-night concerts and moving to Nashville and leaving your family and your friends, it all came together on that night.

“To get that from your peers of fellow country music artists was pretty amazing,” he continues. “You never forget it. You forever feel vindicated and you feel appreciated and you feel like you’re a member of a club, and you know no matter how long you live that you left an indelible mark on this industry based on how you go about it, how you entertain and perform. It was a big deal for me.”

Find a list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows at LukeBryan.com.

The 2018 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin