Luke Bryan Announces Crash My Playa 2020 Lineup

Luke Bryan just announced the lineup for his Crash My Playa 2020 beach festival, and it is an all-star roster of talent! Joining Bryan and previously announced guest Jason Aldean will be Old Dominion, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith and more, all heading to Cancun, Mexico Jan. 22 to 25, for four days of fun, sun and plenty of live music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Nov 19, 2019 at 10:05am PST

“We’re going to heat things up in January,” Bryan posted on social media, along with a video announcing all of the artists performing. “Who are y’all excited to see at [Crash My Playa]?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

One artist Bryan is excited to see is Aldean, who Bryan has tried for years to get to join him for Crash My Playa, but was unsuccessful, until now.

“What’s funny is, every time in the past couple of years – this is my third or fourth year to try to get Jason and he’s just decided to keep having children,” Bryan recently quipped to PopCulture.com and other media. “So now that I think they’ve got their children up and going, he signed off. He and Brittany, they’re looking forward to it. And I’m looking forward to having them. Just me and him, when we toured together for two years, we just have a natural comfort around each other and there’s no telling what’s going to happen down in Crash My Playa.

“I mean, he may crash my playa, my party, my stage, and vice versa,” he added. “So I’m so happy to finally get Jason down there.”

Bryan has sold out stadiums all over the country, as well as headlined his own Farm Tour, but he calls Crash My Playa his favorite event.

“Crash My Playa is the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done in my career,” Bryan said. “To get to go mid to late January down in Mexico, get a good suntan on and go sing your music and just have a big onstage party. The past couple of years, I have called my buddy Jason Aldean, and I think he’s been having children. He’s been doing stuff like that, and finally he’s got a window where he’s gonna make it this year, and I’m excited to hang with him down at the beach.”

Jordan Davis, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Kendell Marvel and DJ Rock will also appear at Crash My Playa. Find more information by visiting CrashMyPlaya.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin