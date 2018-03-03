Luke Bryan Saves the Day for One Contestant in ‘American Idol’ Sneak Peek

Luke Bryan is set to serve as a judge during the reboot of American Idol, premiering this month, and fans can see a preview of the singer in action during a new sneak peek of the show.

In the clip, Bryan is sitting at the judges’ table alongside fellow stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie when a contestant arrives with a guitar that’s more than slightly out of tune.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Come here, boy,” Bryan tells the hopeful contestant as he begins to play. “Come here. We’ll get that thing tuned.”

“We are a full-service operation, ladies and gentleman,” Richie jokes as Bryan quickly helps the contestant, with Perry making a face each time the country star plucks an out of tune string.

“That’ll be $50,000,” she cracked as Byran handed the young man his guitar back, with the contestant responding that he forgot his wallet.

“Helping wherever I can,” Bryan captioned the clip on Facebook. “#AmericanIdol.”

Bryan previously told Rolling Stone that he judges the show “like a fan of music.”

“I jumped right on it. It was never a moment’s thought for me, because I get inspired. I judge and I watch this like a fan of music,” he said. “I’m in there on the emotional ride with these kids. When they start singing and they are moving me emotionally, I get wrapped up in the moment. I get wrapped up in the pageantry and the dreams coming true.”

Not every Idol winner was successful, a fact Bryan and the other judges recognized and wanted to remedy.

“That makes us focus harder as a judging panel because, yeah, there are a few years… where you don’t really remember those contestants,” he said. “We want it to be right back to where American Idol is known for, building those American idols. And it’s each of us sitting around going, ‘Is this person going to be what we want them to be?’”

American Idol premieres March 11 on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC