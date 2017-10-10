Loretta Lynn Performs for the First Time Since Stroke

When country music icon Loretta Lynn suffered a stroke in May, she was forced to delay her upcoming album until 2018 as well as cancel the remainder of her 2018 tour dates — but she delighted fans earlier this month when she performed for the first time since the stroke.

The 85-year-old singer made good on her promise to WSM Radio’s Nashville Today, where she confirmed that she would make her first public appearance at the Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival, which is held at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.

Not only did Lynn attend the festival, but on the final day of the festival, she delivered her first performance since her hospitalization.

Seated on stage with members of her family, Lynn sang through portions of two of her most famous hits — “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”

She announced the event back in June and even promised to ride a motorcycle.

“I’m gonna be there. I’m gonna ride in on a motorcycle, [of] course I’m not gonna be driving,” she said. “I’m feeling good. I feel better than I should, really. I’ve taken a lot of time off, and I know everybody’s hollering about me being off so much, but, ya know, I just got lazy, quit singing for a little while.”

The multi-day event included a motorcycle rodeo, moto invitation, bootleg bike racing, stunt riding and live performances. A charity motorcycle ride supported the nonprofit Mission 22, which works to eliminate suicide in military veterans.

In August, Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell told PEOPLE that Lynn was singing around the house again and thinking about the release of her next album. Russell also said that Lynn was undergoing physical and occupational therapy and is working on regaining her balance.

“The difference between then and now is night and day,” said Russell’s 29-year-old grandson, Anthony Brutto. “It’s amazing to see the will and fire she has inside…Nothing can get her down, and nothing will get her down.”

“She’s still witty. She’s still very sharp. She’s still very funny. When I went over there last week she said she’s writing songs and playing the guitar, so it’s really awesome to get to see that.”

