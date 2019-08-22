Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline Movie Trailer Released Ahead of Lifetime Premiere

Get ready to learn a lot more about Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline’s legendary friendship. The trailer for the untold story of the country music legends has been officially released, with the Lifetime movie promising plenty of drama, music and iconic looks from the back in the day.

The biopic, titled Patsy & Loretta, is set to premiere Oct. 19 on the network and will be centered on the country music icons helping each other to make their mark and succeed in the music industry.

The clip, first released by PEOPLE, gives fans a first look at Smash alum Megan Hilty as Cline and Broadway star Jessie Mueller as Lynn, showing the pair starting a friendship when Lynn visits Cline at the hospital following a near-fatal car accident in 1961.

In the hospital room, Lynn asks Cline if she’s “angry” that she sang one of her songs on stage.

“Not at all. I thought it was real sweet,” Cline responds.

The film mirrors events from the country music stars’ real lives. The pair met when Cline was already a big star in the industry and Lynn was only a coal miner’s daughter with little other to her name and a $17 guitar.

“There are two things I want in this world: Babies and hit records,” Cline says in an emotional scene at the start of the clip.

Rather than seeing her as competition, Cline helped Lynn as a mentor and helped her rise in Nashville. The pair soon became really close friends, taking on marital problems, navigating a male-dominated industry and heading out on tour together.

Country music lovers will remember the tragic death of Cline, dying in a tragic plane crash at the age of 30. The massive loss marked Lynn, who continued to play music and have an illustrious career, winning four GRAMMYs, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Lynn recently spoke out following tabloid reports that she was on her death bed, releasing a video statement to fans saying she is doing great at 87.

“Hey, this says I’m in a nursing home and I’m on my deathbed,” she said while looking at the report on an iPad. “You’re kidding me! I’m not dead and neither is Willie! Both of us are coming back to life and we’re gonna raise hell.”

Patsy & Loretta was filmed on location in Nashville, Tennessee and was co-produced by Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge, and Lynn’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell. The film was executive produced by Neil Meron and directed by Nashville creator Callie Khouri.

The film is expected to premiere Oct. 19 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.