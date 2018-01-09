Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Gives Update After Singer’s Recent Fall

Loretta Lynn may have recently broken her hip, but she is already on the road to recovery. The 85-year-old, who fell on Jan. 1, is healing well, and working to regain her mobility.

“She had an accident on New Year’s Day and fractured her hip,” Lynn’s daughter Patsy tells People. “At my mom’s age it’s so dangerous when it comes to the hip, so we’re all just grateful she seems to be okay. She’s up putting weight on it and starting her rehab now.”

Although it’s unclear how Lynn fell, the family is blaming one of Lynn’s close friends — a four-legged friend.

“She has a new puppy — we don’t really know if she was chasing after the puppy or what, but she slid and fractured her hip. We blame the puppy!” Patsy Lynn shares with a laugh. “Though the puppy brings smiles, so there’s that.”

Lynn had been easing back into making public appearances, after suffering a stroke last May. But while the new injury may be disappointing, the country music icon isn’t ready to step away from the spotlight any time soon.

“She’s in great spirits — she’s just aggravated because she was recovering so well and getting around. Now this is a setback,” Patsy Lynn says. “She said she’s just mad about being back to laying up watching TV! Hopefully, she will recover quickly. She’s strong — it’s amazing she’s able to go through all she’s been through … She’s nonstop but she’s always been that way — it’s what keeps her going.”

Lynn’s upcoming new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally slated to be released last year, before her stroke delayed those plans. No word yet on when the record will be released.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LorettaLynnOfficial