Loretta Lynn Breaks Her Hip

Country music icon Loretta Lynnis facing yet another health setback. The 85-year-old, who suffered a stroke last May, fell last week, breaking her hip.

“My birthday wish is for everyone to send love and prayers to my sister, Loretta Lynn, who fell and broke her hip last week,” Lynn’s sister, Crystal Gayle, shared on Instagram. “I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury. Thank you for your love, prayers and continued support! Love you! Love you, Sis!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lynn recorded her next album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, and intended to release it last year, before her stroke caused her to put those plans on hold. After spending several months recuperating, she returned to the stage in the fall of last year, first to perform at the 2017 Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. in September. In October, she surprised the audience by taking the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame, to induct her good friend, Alan Jackson.

In 2011, Lynn had knee surgery and was diagnosed with pneumonia, and in 2013, she suffered two broken ribs. She does not currently have any appearances listed on her website. A message on her website states,”American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home. She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.”

Updates will be made available at LorettaLynn.com. We extend our best wishes to Lynn for a speedy recovery.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LorettaLynnOfficial