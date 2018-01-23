Logan Mize, Luke Pell Announce Hometowns and Highways Tour

Logan Mize and Luke Pell have teamed up to hit the road, announcing their Hometowns and Highways Tour.

The pair will hit the road this spring for the co-headlining trek, kicking things off in Waterloo, New York on March 15 with special guest 17 Memphis.

“I’m excited to announce this upcoming spring tour for a lot of good reasons. We are getting to hit a lot of places we haven’t played in awhile and we have a bunch of new music to share with everyone,” Mize said in a statement. “On top of that we are co-headlining with Luke Pell. He is a great dude, a military veteran, and he’s got a ton of excitement around his new music. To say it’s going to be a party is an understatement..Sure hope to see you out there!”

Mize recently released his album Come Back Road, while Pell released his debut EP this month. Bachelor fans may remember Pell from his appearance on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be touring with Logan and his band this spring! I’m a huge fan of Logan as a fellow artist and can’t wait to hit the road with those guys,” Pell said. “After playing almost 100 dates last year, my band and I have taken a couple months off and are ready to be back on the road playing new venues with Logan and 17 Memphis who are an incredible talent in their own right.”

See the full list of tour dates below.

Mar. 15, 2018 – Waterloo, NY – Del Ago Casino & Resort

Mar. 16, 2018 – New York, NY – Highline Ballroom

Mar. 17, 2108 – Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo

Mar. 23, 2018 – Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

Mar. 24, 2018 – Flint, MI – Machine Shop

Apr. 6, 2018 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s *

Apr. 7, 2018 – Springfield, IL- Boondocks

Apri. 12, 2018 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

Apr. 13, 2018 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Apr. 14, 2018 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

Apr. 20, 2018 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Apr. 21, 2018 – Overland Park, KS – Kanza Hall

Apr. 27, 2018 – Austin, TX – The Belmont

Apr. 28, 2018 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey

*without 17 Memphis

Photo Credit: 117 Entertainment Group