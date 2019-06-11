LOCASH Teases New Video for Current Single ‘One Big Country Song’

LOCASH, the duo made up of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, were just nominated for a CMT Music Award, for Duo of the Year for “Feels Like a Party.” But it’s their upcoming video, for their current single, “One Big Country Song,” that the guys are most excited about.

“We’re shooting the video next Tuesday,” Brust told PopCulture.com. “And I’m just gonna say right now, we might be nominated again next year, because of this video alone.”

“It’s the most money we’re ever putting into a video,” Lucas added. “And it is like, movie-esque.”

The video might be a huge undertaking, but the men insist they aren’t nervous at all.

“TK McKamy is gonna direct it, and he’s got a great concept,” Brust revealed. “I hope it gets nominated just because it’s a great idea.”

“‘One Big Country Song,’ so we have to go big,” Lucas said.

LOCASH wouldn’t divulge too many details, but they did promise hats flying, boots walking, and plenty of special effects.

“You’re not gonna know who’s walking in the boots,” teased Brust. “I’ll say that.”

The song is the second single from LOCASH‘s latest Brothers album, and is one that at least one of the guys questioned would even make it onto the record.

“Funny thing about ‘One Big Country Song,’ is that I was a little iffy on it at first, if I’m being honest,” Lucas previously admitted to PopCulture.com. “Mid-show one day I decided we should give it a whirl live. It then immediately became one of my favorites. It’s so much fun to perform. It’s a song that can bring everyone together and celebrate wherever you are.”

The recent CMT Music Award for Duo of the Year ended up going to Dan + Shay, for their big hit, “Speechless,” but whether or not “One Big Country Song” wins a CMT Music Award or not, being nominated is validation enough for them, at least for now.

“We’ve been blessed,” said Lucas. “It’s a lot of hard work. That’s a lot of hard work, paying off, and respect from Nashville. It feels really, really good.”

“We have yet to win one,” interjected Brust. “Let’s be real. We have yet to win one.”

“A night like this, it’s always a pinch me moment,” Brust acknowledged. “You’re sitting in the crowd, you see your video come up on the big screen in front of the whole industry. That’s kind of their way of embracing you, and saying they accept you in this industry. It means a lot to us.

LOCASH have a busy next few months on the road. The duo will join both Rascal Flatts and Chris Young on the road this summer, as well as headline several of their own shows. Find dates at LOCASH.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring