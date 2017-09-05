LoCash Singer Chris Lucas Welcomes Third Child

The LoCash family just got a little bit bigger!

Singer Chris Lucas and his wife Kaitlyn welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 3, according to People. The baby is named Violet Reid Lucas.

The couple is also parents to 17-month-old daughter Remi McKenna and 7-year-old son Caden.

“We are just blessed to have another absolutely beautiful little girl in our family,” the proud dad gushed.

VIolet Reid Lucas. @people #babynews https://people.com/babies/locash-chris-lucas-welcomes-daughter-violet-reid/ A post shared by LOCASH (@locash) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

“My wife is my rock and backbone that enables me to do what I do,” Lucas added. “To see her with our three kids makes me look up to God and say thank you for giving me this life and showing me what it’s all about!”

As for the new bundle of joy’s unique name, Lucas has a beautiful explanation.

“Violet is named after Kaitlyn’s great-grandma, so Violet’s great-great-grandma,” he shred. “And Reid is probably what she will go by — [it’s] a name that me and Kait fell in love with.”

