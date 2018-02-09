LOCASH to Join Billy Currington on His Stay Up ‘Til The Sun Tour

LOCASH are hitting the road! The duo, made up of Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, announced that will serve as the opening act on Billy Currington’s upcoming Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour, which kicks off on March 30 in Connecticut.

The guys announced the news on the Bobby Bones Show, where they also shared how close they came to losing, “I Know Somebody,” their first No. 1 and so far the biggest hit of their career, when another artist wanted the song for themselves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If somebody else comes along bigger, then the publishers are probably going to go with that artist,” Brust shared.

“It was a big label,” Lucas adds. “I don’t know who the artist was, but it was a big label trying to take it.”

The unnamed artist didn’t consider how much LOCASH wanted the song, and already recorded the song for their own project.

“They were like, ‘Screw you guys. We’re going to go record that song,’” Brust recalls. “And so that’s when we were like, ‘Wait a minute.’ And that’s one of the first times we ever really spoke up for ourselves, and were like, ‘You know what? We put this song on hold already.’”

Ross Copperman, Jeremy Stover and Rhett Akins, who wrote “I Know Somebody,” sided with LOCASH, which Brust says was “amazing.”

“They’re all good dudes, and they’ve had umpteen No.1s between them,” he continues.

They just did the right thing.”

“I Know Somebody” is on LOCASH’s 2017 The Fighters album. Download the song on iTunes.

All of the dates on the upcoming the Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour are listed below. Venue and ticket information is available on their website.

Stay Up ‘Til the Sun Tour Dates:

3/30 – Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre

3/31– Hampton Beach, NH, The Ballroom

4/19 – Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live

4/20 – Mt. Pleasant, MI, Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

4/27 – Atlanta, GA, Coca Cola Roxy

5/12 – Sacramento, CA, Country in the Park

5/17 – Salt Lake City, UT, Union Event Center

5/18 – Henderson, NV, Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater

7/7 – Glen Allen, VA, Innsbrook After Hours

7/26 – East Providence, RI, Bold Point Park

7/27 – Portland, ME, Maine State Pier

7/28 – Mount Pocono, PA, Mount Airy Casino Resort

8/16 – Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summerstage

8/17 – St. Leonard, MD, Bayside Toyota Pavilion

8/31 – Boston, MA, Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

9/1 – Farmingville, NY, Brookhaven Amphitheater