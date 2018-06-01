Little Big Town Release ‘Rocket Man’ Video

Little Big Town has released the video for their version of Elton John‘s “Rocket Man,” which was recorded for the tribute album Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

The clip sees the group members singing interspersed with footage of a young child with interstellar dreams, with the colorfully-clad dreamer mounting their bicycle and heading into the night, towards a beam of light shooting up from the ground in the middle of a city.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The video also features footage of John performing, with each Little Big Town member donning an eccentric pair of shades in a nod to the iconic artist. Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook also wore colorful clothing reminiscent of John’s unique style, with Fairchild and Schlapman in bright pink hues, Sweet in a rainbow jacket and Westbrook in a bomber jacket covered in stars.

Little Big Town is currently preparing to host the CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6. LBT will also perform during the show, and will debut their new single, “Summer Fever.” The song will be released on the same day as the ceremony, and Little Big Town will open the show with the track.

“I dare you to sit still when this song comes on…it’s impossible,” co-producer Shane McAnally said of the track, via Taste of Country. “I don’t even dance, but something comes over me when this thing kicks in. I can’t wait for the world to catch Summer Fever.”

Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt. Dierks Bentley will also perform with the Brothers Osborne, and Darius Rucker will perform with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

Little Big Town is also nominated for Group Video of the Year and twice for CMT Performance of the Year. They will then head out on tour with Miranda Lambert for their joint Bandwagon Tour.

Tickets for the CMT Awards can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Fans can also vote for their favorite artists to take home a trophy at CMT.com, with voting open until June 4.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Little Big Town