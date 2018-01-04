Little Big Town to Perform at 2018 Grammy Awards

The 2018 Grammy Awards are coming up fast, and the show has announced this year’s lineup of performers, which includes country quartet Little Big Town.

The group is nominated for three awards at the ceremony, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Better Man,” which was written by Taylor Swift, and Best Country Album for their LP The Breaker.

Additional performers announced include Lady Gaga, Pink and Childish Gambino, the Grammys shared on its website. The first group of artists announced is a diverse one, spanning genres including pop, R&B and country.

Gaga is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Joanne, Pink‘s song “What About Us” is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and Gambino is nominated for five Grammys this year.

In addition, the show will celebrate its return to New York City with Broadway musical tributes from Patti LuPone and Ben Platt. LuPone will reprise her 1981 performance of “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” while Platt, who currently stars in “Dear Evan Hansen,” will perform a song from “West Side Story” to honor the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Leonard Bernstein.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 28 from Madison Square Garden on CBS. James Corden will serve as host.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com