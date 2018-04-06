Listen to Jana Kramer’s New Single, ‘Dammit’

Jana Kramer is back at radio with a brand-new single, “Dammit.” The song, written by Kramer along with Nicolle Galyon and Elizabeth Huett, is about a subject that connects personally for the singer.

“‘Dammit’ is authentic to me,” Kramer says in a statement. “It’s about acknowledging and surrendering to the idea that love doesn’t always work out. I feel like we’ve all been there and experienced relationships that didn’t last.”

Kramer has certainly experienced her share of relationships that haven’t worked out. The 34-year-old was previously married twice, with neither marriage lasting a full year, and ended an engagement to singer Brantley Gilbert in August of 2013. One year later, she began dating professional football player Mike Caussin. The two wed in 2015, separating one year later over his alleged infidelity, before renewing their wedding vows in January.

“2017 …. you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong,” Kramer shared on social media, along with a picture of her and Caussin on the beach during their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. “You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the woman I always wanted to be.

“I have NO clue what 2018 has in store for me, but I’ve never been more ready to live day by day and and enjoy each day as it comes at me. Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it,” she added.

“Dammit” is the second single from Kramer’s upcoming third studio album, which will be released on her own Sophie Dog Records. The single follows the Top 40 hit, “I’ve Done Love,” which was also inspired by Kramer’s previous relationships, after sharing her heartbreak with Galyon.

“I told her my story and touched on relationships and my journey, and she told me hers. And the next day, she said, ‘I have this song,’” Kramer recalled to CMT, of “I’ve Done Love,” which Galyon wrote with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

“This is the song,” Kramer thought of the tune’s message the first time she heard it. “This is so me. I’ve been tipsy but never drunk. And I don’t have the sting of needle, and I haven’t woken up with a bottle, but I’ve done love.”

No word yet when Kramer’s next studio album will be released. “Dammit” is available for download on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Sophie Dog Records