Lisa Marie Presley and Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Set to Face off in Month-Long Trial Over Custody, Finances

If the past few years have been rocky for Lisa Marie Presley, she seems poised to begin a fight that could eclipse that. The daughter of Elvis Presley is set to “go to war” according to The Blast, facing off against ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The former couple is set to go to trial to determine custody of their children, her fortune and more. Legal documents obtained by The Blast lay out the details of the impending legal fight and the July 20, 2020 date that has been set aside for it.

According to the outlet, the legal standoff has been blocked out for an entire month by the judge in the case, with plenty of hints that an ugly fight is ahead for the estranged couple. Apart from money, the trial will determine custody arrangements for the couple, child support, and more.

The documents reveal details from the couple’s custody fight that began in 2016, with Presley accusing Lockwood of being “inappropriate” with their daughters and him claiming that Presley had been “coaching” the kids to accuse him of “illegal acts” according to The Blast.

Presley also alleged that she found “disturbing photos” of their twin daughters on Lockwood’s computer, though she was later determined to be present when said pictures were taken according to the outlet. Lockwood also accuses Presley of drug abuse, listing the drugs that he believed his ex-wife to be using.

The documents and trial date follow a decision against Lockwood that requires him to pay the bulk of his ex-wife’s attorney fees totaling $140,000. Presley claims her father’s fortune has been spent, with his $100 million fortune dwindling to $14,000 after what Lisa Marie Presley claims was a poor deal with her father’s former manager Barry Siegel.

Presley is currently suing Siegel in a separate case, claiming she was left “financially devastated” by his actions and that he put the money into “risky ventures” to gain his celebrity status. She also claims he urged her to sell her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

According to The Blast, a representative for Siegel hit back at the allegations and placing the blame directly on Presley.

“It’s clear Lisa Marie is going through a difficult time in her life and looking to blame others instead of taking responsibility for her actions,” The rep told The Blast. “The 2005 deal she is complaining about now cleared up over $20 million in debts Lisa had incurred and netted her over $40 million cash and a multi-million-dollar income stream, most of which she managed to squander in the ensuing years.”

The Blast indicates the legal battle is sure to create some fireworks. Neither side is sniping at each other, opting to openly bombard the opposing side with scandalous claims instead. With both parents feeling the other put their children at risk, one shouldn’t expect prisoners to be taken when the trial begins in July 2020.