Lineup Announced for 9th Annual ‘Darius and Friends’ Benefit Concert

We now know who will be joining Darius Rucker for his ninth annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert. Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Ashley McBryde and Rachel Wammack wil join Rucker for the show, held Monday, June 4, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“St. Jude is doing incredible work for patients and families every single day, so whatever we can do to help them is a no-brainer for me,” Rucker says in a statement. “We’re so appreciative of these artists coming out to help us kick off CMA Fest week for such a good cause.”

Rucker received the Angels Among Us Award in 2017 from St. Jude, honoring his more than a million dollars already raised forthe worthwhile cause.

“When you see first-hand what this organization can do for families, it’s remarkable,” Rucker says. “Over the years we’ve met so many survivors, families of patients and volunteers whose lives have been changed by St. Jude. It’s one of my favorite shows of the year.”

The South Carolina native just earned another No. 1 hit, for his recent single, “For the First Time.” The song, from his 2017 When Was the Last Time album.

“For me, that song is really about life; about going out and living life and doing something you haven’t done before, because at this point in my life that’s something that’s so important to me – to do those bucket list things that you’ve never gotten to do,” Rucker shares. “And I just thought that song was perfect, and it wasn’t just the lyrics. The lyrics are great and I love the story and everything, but I just thought the music was so country, and at the beginning that beat that laid behind it, I just man, that’s the kind of music I want to make. I love that song.”

Rucker will hit the road this summer for the co-headlining Summer Plays On Tour with Lady Antebellum. He will play several fairs and festivals in the weeks leading up to the July 19 kick-off date, including a performance at Nashville’s CMA Fest on June 7. Rucker will also reunite with his former band, Hootie & the Blowfish, for a Jason Aldean show on July 21 in Atlanta, Ga. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows at DariusRucker.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/dariusrucker